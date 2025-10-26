Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server

This weekend, and continuing into the beginning of the week, many online services were dysfunctional or totally inaccessible. That happened because of a DNS bug on the part of Amazon. I avoided some of the issues though thanks to the homelabbing I do, meaning my hard work has paid off more than usual.

My Services Weren't Affected

Not surprisingly, Amazon Prime went offline thanks to the outage. HBO Max did as well, not to mention everyone's favorite ad platform, Roku. I honestly didn't even notice because these days, I do almost all of my movie and TV show streaming with my Jellyfin media server. Since I host it myself, there are no ads and, crucially, no third party servers that can bring it down.

Apple Music and Tidal were also down, and fortunately for me, Jellyfin also supports audio playback. I've uploaded my entire music collection so I can stream it from wherever I am, and it doesn't matter what the status of Amazon's US-EAST-1 is. I use the Fintunes app on my phone to get a similar experience to that of Tidal or Spotify.

While Microsoft Office 365 was down, my local Nextcloud service was still up. I primarily use it for cloud storage, but it has plugins to allow for collaborative office productivity too.