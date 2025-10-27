Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux

news

Microsoft really doesn't want us making local accounts on Windows, does it? It feels like the company is finding any excuse to stop people from creating local accounts on Windows 11 so they can make people sign in with a Microsoft account instead, presumably because those are far more valuable to Microsoft due to data collection.

But here's the thing. If you really care about local accounts, you're probably going to have a better time leaving the Microsoft ecosystem and moving to Linux instead. While creating a local account on Windows is a constant cat-and-mouse chase between Microsoft and its users, it's the default option for Linux users. In fact, I don't even know of a distro that lets you create an online account to sign in to your operating system. I'm sure there is one, I just don't know of it. Microsoft really hates your local accounts It's going to try everything it can to stop their creation A Windows 11 laptop with the Settings app showing that the user is signed in with a local account

Microsoft really doesn't want you making local accounts. For the company, local accounts do nothing for it. Local accounts live on the computer they're made on, and they don't really send much identifiable data back to Microsoft. On the other hand, Microsoft accounts allow the company to build a profile about you and collect your data, which is far more valuable for it in the long run.

This is why Microsoft is currently playing whack-a-mole with methods to make local accounts on Windows 11. In an ideal world for Microsoft, everyone would sign in to its operating system with a Microsoft account, allowing it to harvest user metrics. Local accounts throw a wrench in that plan, but the company is finding ways to encourage people to make one anyway, such as locking usage of some AI tools behind a Microsoft account. Meanwhile, my Linux experience has been nothing but local accounts I haven't had to sign into anything

So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice. I've been using Linux for five months now, and while that's a drop in the pond versus the literal decades of experience that some people I know have with the operating system, I can say with confidence that, during my distro hopping, I never once had to create a user account that signed into the internet to use my operating system. It was always a local account.

Now, since I'm a Linux newbie, I'm not sure whether every distro lets you create a local account. However, at the same time, I've never heard of a distro that doesn't let you make one. I think a Linux distro that forces people to create an online account to use their own PC wouldn't go down nicely with the more privacy-minded, tinkering folk who use the operating system. Seems like a terrible idea to me.