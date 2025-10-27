Other Sites
Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.
Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.
- This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
- And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
- Speaking For Limpopo [original]
- I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days
- CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]
- CAPCOM is a popular aggregator
- Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]
- Time to buy more seeds for the birds
- Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
- We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
- Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]
- Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
- Top Android Launchers of 2025 That Will Transform Your Smartphone Experience
- Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
- It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
- lv – directory listing and counting tool
- This is free and open source software
- Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system
- Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System
- Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions
- very concerning
- Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora
- In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering
- Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance
- From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.
- Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux
- The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast
- Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted
- Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection
- SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs
- The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases
- Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it
- When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications
- Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux
- So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice
- Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need
- It may not be as popular as Linux Mint
- Balancing Work and Open Source
- How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source
- arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System
- arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications
- Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7
- The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon
- Open Transport Community Conference 2025
- On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria
- This Week in KDE Apps
- Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
- Linux 6.18-rc3
- new RC is out
- MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes
- The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC1) version of the upcoming MX Linux 25 distribution based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025
- The 263rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 26th, 2025.
- Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization
- If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature
- On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default
- Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
- Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland
- Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot
- We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop
- KSplash BGRT
- A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT
- GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro
- GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS
- KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it
- It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025
- Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton
- 3 new picks from GamingOnLinux
- An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
- The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
- I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
- What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
- Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
- A Windows look-alike that makes sense
- digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
- digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
- It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
- Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
- Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged
- It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains
- AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux
- AgarimOS is a respin of Void Linux
- I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect
- I believe open source is the way to go
- Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
- latest from GamingOnLinux
- Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]
- Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements
- HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution
- HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian
- Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution
- Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro
- KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
- Libpeas and Introspection
- One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding
- Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features
- We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version
- Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source
- The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution
- Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
- The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
