news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2025



Quoting: Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted —

The Arch Linux team has once again been forced to respond to a distributed denial-of-service attack targeting its AUR repository infrastructure. As a result, DDoS protection has been enabled for aur.archlinux.org to help mitigate the ongoing disruption.

While this measure helps keep the AUR website accessible, it has introduced a significant side effect: pushing to the AUR is currently not possible.