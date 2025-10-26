news
today's howtos
8 Facts That Make the Linux bat Command Better Than cat
The bat program describes itself as “a cat clone with wings,” which is a fun analogy, but a slightly misleading one. bat is a tool with two main purposes: highlighting syntax and marking git diffs.
To understand exactly how to best use bat, these examples will show you how the command works and what its various options allow you to do.
bat Does Syntax Highlighting by Default
How to Fix Windows and Linux Showing Different Times When Dual Booting
Your computer stores the time in a hardware clock on its motherboard. The clock keeps track of time, even when the computer is off. By default, Windows assumes the time is stored in local time, while Linux assumes the time is stored in UTC time and applies an offset. This leads to one of your operating systems showing the wrong time in a dual boot situation.
To fix this, you have two options: Make Linux use local time, or make Windows use UTC time. Don't follow both steps of instructions or they still won't be speaking the same language! We recommend you make Linux use local time, if possible.
Here's How I Beautified Markdown Reading in the Terminal
Markdown has become nearly ubiquitous as the language of choice for simple text files with a smattering of formatting. With a subset of HTML semantics coupled to friendlier syntax, you’ll see Markdown in README files, other documentation, and rudimentary forms of structured data.
Thanks to its pared-down syntax, Markdown is human-readable, but that doesn’t mean plain text is its best form. Various editors and viewers format Markdown, but Glow does this in the terminal, with spectacular results.
Memorizing These 7 Linux Command-Line Options Will Turn You Into a Pro
Linux commands often have long lists of options they support, many of which are single-letter mnemonics. These can be tricky to learn and remember, but their redeeming feature is their reusability: common options are shared by different commands.
The following options are the most common and are widely available across several commands. Learn these, and you’ll gain a solid understanding of how to use many different programs, with consistent results.
How to Clean Up Your Broken Symlinks: The Good Way and the Better Way
Symbolic links are a great way to organize your files, but they’re not perfect. Symlinks are pretty fragile, and it’s easy to end up with links that point to non-existent files. The find program can help you tackle this problem, but there’s a third-party tool that does the job even better.