Low-grade Publishers Try to Blame "Linux" for Windows TCO

The ransomware group known as Qilin (aka Agenda, Gold Feather, and Water Galura) has claimed more than 40 victims every month since the start of 2025, barring January, with the number of postings on its data leak site touching a high of 100 cases in June.

The development comes as the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation has emerged as one of the most active ransomware groups, accounting for 84 victims each in the months of August and September 2025. The Russian-speaking threat group emerged around July 2022.