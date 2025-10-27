original
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween
It's a weird October. It's unusually warm this year. This morning we ran in the nearby park, as we do every week or 3 times a week. This time, only days ahead of Halloween (which we plan to celebrate) I was comfortable wearing a short-sleeve shirt and shorts. It wasn't cold. We did more laps than usual and fed almost 100 birds several times. They were voracious and tenacious.
We came back home later and now the sun is coming out (from behind the clouds). It feels almost like August.
What a weird Halloween it's going to be; instead of freezing cold the local forecasts (I checked 4 sources, two over the Web, one over Gemini Protocol and one from the command line, as usual) it'll be mild and on the last day of the month 14 degrees in daytime. Time to buy more seeds for the birds. █