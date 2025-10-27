I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

original

Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2025,

updated Oct 27, 2025



It's a weird October. It's unusually warm this year. This morning we ran in the nearby park, as we do every week or 3 times a week. This time, only days ahead of Halloween (which we plan to celebrate) I was comfortable wearing a short-sleeve shirt and shorts. It wasn't cold. We did more laps than usual and fed almost 100 birds several times. They were voracious and tenacious.

We came back home later and now the sun is coming out (from behind the clouds). It feels almost like August.

What a weird Halloween it's going to be; instead of freezing cold the local forecasts (I checked 4 sources, two over the Web, one over Gemini Protocol and one from the command line, as usual) it'll be mild and on the last day of the month 14 degrees in daytime. Time to buy more seeds for the birds. █