news
HydraPWK 2025.03 (Apes) - arkime, elasticsearch, purplizer, desktop-changes, tools page
Today in HydraPWK blog post HydraPWK released new version of HydraPWK, say hello to HydraPWK 2025.03 (Apes).
and the best things is, now hydrapwk is defensive too! another word, not just focus on pentesting and hydrapwk will be security auditing toolkit instead Pentesting toolkit.
Don’t worry about bloatware, hydrapwk still same One task one tool all the tools on hydrapwk is curated tools. All the tools we choice is based on real-world case.