GNOME: Architecture and Extensions
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Status Week 43
Got a bit side-tracked with life stuff but lets try to get back to it this week.
D-Bus signal abstraction iteration from swick
Merge documentation improvements for libdex
I got an email from the Bazaar author about a crash they’re seeing when loading textures into the GPU for this app-store.
Almost every crash I’ve seen from libdex has been from forgetting to transfer ownership. I tried hard to make things ergonomic but sometimes it happens.
Cassidy James Blaede: I’ve Joined ROOST
A couple of months ago I shared that I was looking for what was next for me, and I’m thrilled to report that I’ve found it: I’m joining ROOST as OSS Community Manager!
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Floating Mini Panel Gains New Vertical Orientation Option
Floating Mini Panel GNOME extension now has a vertical panel option, an orientation which feel up (a bit of) screen space on widescreen displays.