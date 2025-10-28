news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025



Quoting: nEMU 3.4 Ncurses-Based QEMU Frontend Released with VM Preview Feature —

After a year and a half of silence, the lightweight QEMU frontend nEMU has returned with a new release — version 3.4 — featuring some improvements and new features for users who prefer managing virtual machines directly from the terminal.

For those unfamiliar, nEMU is a text-based user interface built with ncurses, designed to make working with QEMU — the popular open-source machine emulator and virtualizer — more convenient. Instead of manually typing long QEMU commands, nEMU lets users create, launch, and control virtual machines from a structured terminal interface.