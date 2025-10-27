That’s a terrible idea. Even simple projects become challenging if you are ambitious. There is no need to complexify them. For example, seven years ago, we aimed to create a JSON parser faster than anything on the market—a simple idea. A senior colleague in computer science saw me at a campus coffee shop while I was working. He asked what I was busy doing… When I told him, “We’re writing a fast JSON parser,” he laughed. He would later admit that he thought I was joking: how could I work on something so mundane. I wasn’t kidding. The result was simdjson, a JSON parser four times faster than anything else at the time. By keeping our project conceptually simple, we made success easier.

Complexity is a burden, not a badge of pride.