Windows 10's End of Life Helps GNU/Linux, "10 Years Of Google Chromebooks"

Sigh. Over my morning coffee, I was browsing coverage on Google Chromebooks and came across this article at T3 published yesterday. It’s titled “What can you do on a Chromebook?”. The subtitle is offers additional detail: “Windows? Word? Zoom? Minecraft? We break down exactly what you can and can’t do on a Chromebook.”

It’s a good read, and I hope the author and/or T3 doesn’t take offense to what I’m going to say.

While the article is mostly accurate, it’s incomplete. And it definitely does not inform potential buyers of Google Chromebooks exactly what you can and can’t do with one.

To make my explanation easier, I’m going to borrow the article sub-headings below and show you what I mean, section by section.