Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025,

updated Oct 26, 2025



Later this week we shall buy some food for the birds while starting a new feature in the sister site and also a new series in the sister site, which turns 19 the following week (Techrights' anniversary party is already being planned).

Here in Tux Machines we've just caught up with Valnet. We'll publish GNU/Linux news this week, as usual. At the same time a High Court Judge will consider whether to consolidate two SLAPPs against us [1, 2] (the sister site too), so then we'll have some more clarity.

The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier. █