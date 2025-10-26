original
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week
Later this week we shall buy some food for the birds while starting a new feature in the sister site and also a new series in the sister site, which turns 19 the following week (Techrights' anniversary party is already being planned).
Here in Tux Machines we've just caught up with Valnet. We'll publish GNU/Linux news this week, as usual. At the same time a High Court Judge will consider whether to consolidate two SLAPPs against us [1, 2] (the sister site too), so then we'll have some more clarity.
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier. █