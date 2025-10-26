news
ID Root ☛ How To Install JFrog Artifactory on Linux Mint 22
JFrog Artifactory stands as one of the most powerful universal artifact repository managers in the modern DevOps landscape. Whether you’re managing Docker containers, Maven artifacts, npm packages, or any binary files, Artifactory provides a centralized solution for storing, organizing, and distributing your software artifacts throughout your development lifecycle.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DavMail on Debian 13
Connecting standard email clients like Thunderbird or Evolution to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Exchange servers can be challenging on GNU/Linux systems. Exchange typically requires proprietary protocols or web-based access through Outlook Web Access.
ID Root ☛ How To Install UNetbootin on Linux Mint 22
Creating bootable USB drives remains essential for GNU/Linux system administrators, developers, and enthusiasts working with multiple distributions. UNetbootin (Universal Netboot Installer) continues to serve as a reliable tool for generating bootable media from ISO files, despite the emergence of modern alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chromium on Manjaro
Chromium stands as one of the most popular open-source web browsers available for GNU/Linux distributions, including Manjaro. This comprehensive guide walks you through multiple installation methods, configuration tips, and troubleshooting solutions to get Chromium running smoothly on your Manjaro system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Seaborn on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Seaborn is a powerful Python data visualization library that transforms complex statistical data into elegant, informative graphics. Built on top of Matplotlib, this library has become an essential tool for data scientists, analysts, and researchers who need to create publication-quality visualizations with minimal code.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DavMail on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
DavMail is a powerful gateway solution that bridges the gap between Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Exchange servers and standard email protocols. If you’re running Rocky GNU/Linux 10 and need to access Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Exchange or Office 365 without relying on proprietary clients like Outlook, DavMail provides the perfect solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Debian 13
OBS Studio stands as the premier open-source broadcasting software for content creators, streamers, and video professionals worldwide. This comprehensive guide details multiple installation methods for OBS Studio on Debian 13 (Trixie), ensuring seamless streaming and recording capabilities for users of all experience levels.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Upgrade to KDE Plasma 6.5 on Kubuntu 25.10
If you use Kubuntu 25.10 you can upgrade to KDE Plasma 6.5 through the Kubuntu backports PPA. Kubuntu 25.10 was released on 9 October 2025 with KDE Plasma 6.4, but on 21 October the new KDE Plasma 6.5 release arrived — users of the former who want the latter, now have a way to do so. KDE Plasma 6.5 includes a variety of improvements, including automatic light-to-dark theme switching, pinned clipboard items, easier wi-fi network connecting, low printer ink notifications, rounded bottom corners on backdoored Windows and app permission controls.