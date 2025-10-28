news
Distributions and Operating Systems: Jack Wallen's Latest Articles About GNU/Linux
ZDNet ☛ The most versatile Linux distributions you can install right now - and I've tried them all
If you thought Ubuntu wouldn't be on this list, think again. Ubuntu is one of the most all-around Linux distributions on the market. This distribution checks all the boxes and then some. And although the UI might be a bit foreign to users accustomed to the likes of Windows or MacOS, it's easy enough to figure out within minutes of first logging in.
Ubuntu also uses the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel, which means it works well on modern hardware, while at the same time works beautifully on older machines as well. Ubuntu has access to a repository with a vast amount of software, as well as Snap packages. Ubuntu also includes AppArmor for rock-solid security (along with the usual Linux permissions system, which certainly helps).
Finally, Ubuntu simplifies upgrades with an automated system, and both apt and Snap make upgrades easy; there's no way you'll struggle with keeping your system up to date.
ZDNet ☛ I just found an obscure Linux distro that's outstanding on old hardware
Until last week, I'd never heard of Vinari OS. But now that I have, I've found it to be a gem of an obscure Linux distribution that caters to new users who don't want to bother with post-install tweaks or having to install the software they need to use their PC. This distribution might be especially appealing to users wanting to finally leave the confines of Windows for greener pastures.
"With a thoughtfully curated suite of pre-installed tools, Vinari OS 5.0.0 KRYPTON lets you get started instantly. Create with ease using the versatile LibreOffice suite, stay connected with the elegant Geary email client, and browse the web effortlessly through Firefox," the Vinari website says.
Vinari OS won't overwhelm you with software (like some Linux distributions do). It includes only what you need to get started. You'll find BleachBit, Geary, Firefox, LibreOffice, Secrets 9for creating/importing KeePass safes), Lollipop (music player), Videos, Contacts, Gnote, and a handful of other apps.
ZDNet ☛ Ready to ditch Windows? I found a powerful mini PC that's optimized for Linux
Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC, I'm thrilled to do so. It's not only because I get to experience how a third party approaches the OS, but also because it means there are more avenues for consumers to purchase Linux systems.
If you've ever heard of Kubuntu, you know it's a spin on Ubuntu that focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop -- a brilliant desktop UI. Kubuntu Focus, on the other hand, is a company dedicated to selling laptops and desktops powered by the Kubuntu OS.
After receiving the Kubuntu Focus NX Gen3, unboxing, and setting it up, I hit the power and watched as Kubuntu loaded. In seconds, I was greeted with the onboarding wizard. In stark contrast to any Windows PC I've reviewed, it took me less than two minutes to have the NX Gen3 up and running.
ZDNet ☛ The only antivirus I trust on Linux - and it's free to use
I've said many times over the years that Linux does not need antivirus software. That, of course, assumes you compute in a bubble. If you happen to share files with others, that's another story altogether. Sharing files with Windows users without vetting them could land those other users in trouble -- of a malicious kind.
Imagine that you've unwittingly downloaded a file from some dark spot on the web. You don't check it for malicious code, but you send it on to 50 users anyway. Some of those 50 users then send the same file on to others, which could wind up a vast web of trouble. Had you scanned that file before sending it, you might have known it contained malicious code and would have deleted it immediately.
If your operating system is Linux, what would you use for scanning that file? Your best option is ClamAV.