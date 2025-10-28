Distributions and Operating Systems: Jack Wallen's Latest Articles About GNU/Linux

If you thought Ubuntu wouldn't be on this list, think again. Ubuntu is one of the most all-around Linux distributions on the market. This distribution checks all the boxes and then some. And although the UI might be a bit foreign to users accustomed to the likes of Windows or MacOS, it's easy enough to figure out within minutes of first logging in.

Ubuntu also uses the HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel, which means it works well on modern hardware, while at the same time works beautifully on older machines as well. Ubuntu has access to a repository with a vast amount of software, as well as Snap packages. Ubuntu also includes AppArmor for rock-solid security (along with the usual Linux permissions system, which certainly helps).

Finally, Ubuntu simplifies upgrades with an automated system, and both apt and Snap make upgrades easy; there's no way you'll struggle with keeping your system up to date.