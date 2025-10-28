news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Maintaining Kate Podcast
Late Night Linux – Episode 357
Intel is contributing less to open source and it could easily backfire, Qualcomm buys Arduino and we have concerns, KDE turns 29, Germans are doing excellent work moving towards Linux, and good news for those running GNU/Linux on an Amiga.
Maintaining Kate Podcast (German)
Early this year I got asked by Martin Wolf from Golem.de if I want to appear on their German podcast in respect to my work on Kate and the experience on maintaining it for 2 decades.