news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



Quoting: This free tool brings Time Machine to any Linux machine —

If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature. It's a system restore feature that lets you roll back to a saved point in macOS if something goes wrong while you are experimenting on your Mac. Windows also have a similar system restore feature. On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default. That's where Timeshift comes into play.

Even if you are an avid Linux user, things can go sideways quickly, especially when you're experimenting with new kernels, distros, or system updates. Timeshift gives your Linux system a similar capability to Time Machine on macOS. It can create system snapshots that act like restore points, which you can use if something goes wrong with your distros.

It's easy to install and get started with it.