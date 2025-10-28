Well, I think I know why we get these proposals. The thing is that AI can code, but it can't build software. This is the conclusion I've come to after spending a significant amount of time writing AI-assisted code and watching demos by other people.

There is old wisdom that says: Coding is easy, software engineering is hard. It seems fair enough to say that LLMs are already able to automate a lot of coding. GPT-5 and the like solve isolated well-defined problems with a pretty nice success rate. Coding, however, is not what most people are getting paid for. Building a production-ready app is not coding, it’s software engineering.