Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
Linux users sure can’t complain about not having enough terminal emulators—there’s a massive selection out there to fit just about every need. One of them, the Foot terminal, somehow flew under my radar until recently. But after spending a few days testing it, I have to say—it’s quickly becoming my go-to terminal thanks to its outstanding performance and thoughtful design. Here’s what it’s all about.