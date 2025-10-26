news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025
This was a slow week, yet we got KDE Plasma 6.5 as a major update to this popular desktop environment, a new major Clonezilla Live release with lots of new features and improvements, a major update to the SuperTuxKart kart racing game, and a minor, yet important, update to VirtualBox.
On top of that, I tell you all about the first daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 26th, 2025.