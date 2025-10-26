Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 26, 2025



This was a slow week, yet we got KDE Plasma 6.5 as a major update to this popular desktop environment, a new major Clonezilla Live release with lots of new features and improvements, a major update to the SuperTuxKart kart racing game, and a minor, yet important, update to VirtualBox.

On top of that, I tell you all about the first daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 26th, 2025.

