Do you waddle the waddle?

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together! 

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 26, 2025

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup

This was a slow week, yet we got KDE Plasma 6.5 as a major update to this popular desktop environment, a new major Clonezilla Live release with lots of new features and improvements, a major update to the SuperTuxKart kart racing game, and a minor, yet important, update to VirtualBox.

On top of that, I tell you all about the first daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 26th, 2025.

An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
 
The 263rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 26th, 2025.
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Tinkercad, and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization
If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature
On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default
Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop
KSplash BGRT
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro
GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it
It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
A Windows look-alike that makes sense
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree
Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More
Software: Notesnook, sudo-sh, Typst 0.14
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6
Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged
It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains
AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux
AgarimOS is a respin of Void Linux
I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect
I believe open source is the way to go
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]
Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution
HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution
Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Libpeas and Introspection
One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source
The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More
mostly Firefox
Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming
KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements
Open Hardware and Proprietary Things (Gadgets and Beyond)
Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
bad idea
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 will introduce native Btrfs support
Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical
Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
Android Leftovers
Gboard's latest update removes the period and comma keys on Android
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.5 kernel
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux
At Distro of the Week, we are always focused on our readers
What Happened To Limpopo [original]
Rest in peace my dear Limpopo, you will be missed
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server
Zulip is the best open-source Slack alternative you can get, and it can be hosted on your own server or use it with a paid plan
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
