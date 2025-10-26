Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!

news

It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



Until a year ago, I had only ever used Windows as my desktop operating system, and for the seven or so months after that, my primary platform became macOS. It wasn't until May that I decided (nudged by work) to dive into Linux, making my first experience as intimidating as possible by going all-in on Arch Linux.

At the time, I had a lot of grievances with it as a first-timer. Setup seemed unnecessarily complicated, and I can definitely see how it would deter a newcomer from making the switch. But after just a few months, Arch Linux quickly became my favorite distro, and while it may come with some hurdles, I still find it the best option as a Windows convert. It may not be for everyone, but if you're willing to learn a little bit, it quickly becomes less intimidating.

Read on