It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
Until a year ago, I had only ever used Windows as my desktop operating system, and for the seven or so months after that, my primary platform became macOS. It wasn't until May that I decided (nudged by work) to dive into Linux, making my first experience as intimidating as possible by going all-in on Arch Linux.
At the time, I had a lot of grievances with it as a first-timer. Setup seemed unnecessarily complicated, and I can definitely see how it would deter a newcomer from making the switch. But after just a few months, Arch Linux quickly became my favorite distro, and while it may come with some hurdles, I still find it the best option as a Windows convert. It may not be for everyone, but if you're willing to learn a little bit, it quickly becomes less intimidating.