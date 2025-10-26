Tux Machines

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together! 

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025

View of a peach

Updated This Past Day

  1. Gemini Links 25/10/2025: Portugal, Midnightpub, and "Tech Right Admins"
    Links for the day
  2. Almost 2026 Already (When We Turn Twenty)
    In just over a year the site will turn 20
  3. When "Sponsored Feature" in The Register MS Means Ponzi Scheme Promotion From the Communist Party of China (CPC)
    the promotion of a financial scam
  4. Week of EPO Leaks: Workers of the EPO Are Getting a Pay Cut While Prices Rise Fast
    More to come in the next few days
  5. Microsoft is Finally Giving Up on XBox, The Chief Says the Grapes Are Sour Anyway
    Microsoft loses hundreds of dollars on each XBox that it sells
  6. Slopwatch: LinuxSecurity, UbuntuPIT, and Various Slopfarms Propped up by Google News
    Why can't Google News do better than this?
  7. Links 25/10/2025: Two New Smokescreens for Scam Altman and ‘TikTok USA’ Remains in Limbo
    Links for the day
  8. Bad faith: can't change Debian Social Contract (DSC) without unanimous consent of every joint author
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  9. Confirmed: Very Close Friend of Bill Gates and Microsoft's Biggest Patent Troll Nathan Myhrvold Flew the Lolita Express (a Gateway to Pedophilia), According to Bill Gates-Sponsored Seattle Times
    There is no speculation or any "conspiracy theories" here;' those are verified facts
  10. Gemini Links 25/10/2025: "The Highest Leader of The Global Civil Society Community", SSL Certificates Causing Bitrot
    Links for the day
  11. Links 25/10/2025: Target Layoffs and "Shutdown Sparks 85% Increase in US Government Cyberattacks"
    Links for the day
  12. "Big Data" Was a Big Lie
    Remember "Big Data"? Remember "Data Scientists"...?
  13. statCounter Has Been Broken for a Long Time
    Considering the huge proportion of Web requests that come from LLM bots (more so this past year or two), statCounter may struggle to justify the operating costs
  14. Techrights Anniversary Party on November 7th
    Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements
  15. Trends That Must Alarm Microsoft and Mozilla
    Expect Firefox to no longer be supported by various sites in the US
  16. Why Microsoft Became the Layoffs Leader
    The corporate media is projecting or signalling its own dishonesty when it tells us that Microsoft is a very "valuable" company while the data shows Microsoft is also a "market leader" in layoffs
  17. Speaking for Ourselves and Letting the Facts Speak for Themselves
    we've already published over 50,000 pages
  18. For Second Time in a Day The Register MS Takes Money From Private Companies to Sell a Ponzi Scheme
    Do not have empathy for those who have zero empathy towards you
  19. IBM is Misleading IBM Shareholders
    IBM is still all about vapourware and buzzwords
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Friday, October 24, 2025
    IRC logs for Friday, October 24, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers
GNU/Linux centric picks
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]
Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
 
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
A Windows look-alike that makes sense
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux
Software news from Valnet
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts frok Valnet
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server
a handful of Valnet picks
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
Doom and Linux picks
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
Security Leftovers
Security patches and some news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree
publication tools in the news
Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox
WWW links
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More
Hardware picks
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
IBM et al
Software: Notesnook, sudo-sh, Typst 0.14
releases and more
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
GNOME news picks
KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6
KDE news
today's howtos
weekend howtos and more
Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged
It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains
AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux
AgarimOS is a respin of Void Linux
I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect
I believe open source is the way to go
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution
HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution
Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro
Libpeas and Introspection
One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source
The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"
a pair of news articles
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux
some kernel stuff
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
podcasts and more
Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More
mostly Firefox
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming
news related to gaming
KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements
Some Plasma and KDE news
Open Hardware and Proprietary Things (Gadgets and Beyond)
some hardware picks
Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu
Ubuntu leftovers
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces
all about IBM Red Hat
today's howtos
Friday's long batch
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
bad idea
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 will introduce native Btrfs support
Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical
3 picks for now
Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More
Latest from GoL
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
Android Leftovers
Gboard's latest update removes the period and comma keys on Android
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.5 kernel
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux
At Distro of the Week, we are always focused on our readers
What Happened To Limpopo [original]
Rest in peace my dear Limpopo, you will be missed
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server
Zulip is the best open-source Slack alternative you can get, and it can be hosted on your own server or use it with a paid plan
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4
3 new releases
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
mobile platforms in the news