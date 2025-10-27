news

Open Transport Community Conference 2025

The idea of doing a dedicated conference for the Open Transport community had been floating around for a while, but at FOSDEM this year it got into the heads of people with connections to a potential venue, the ÖBB Innovation Factory in Vienna.

ÖBB was interested in hosting this, in April we had agreed on a date, and that “we” were responsible for organizing participants and content. Due to a mis-click on a meeting invite, “we” then also included me.

While we had a pretty good idea of what kind of event we would like to attend ourselves, there was limited experience in actually organizing and executing something like this. What could possibly go wrong? (spoiler: turns out, very little)