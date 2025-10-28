news
KDE, Games, and Qt
-
KDE e.V. elects new board members
KDE e.V. held its annual general meeting online. During the AGM, elections for two vacancies on the board of directors were held. Members Carl Schwan and David Redondo were elected and take a seat on the board.
We would like to thank Nate Graham and Adriaan de Groot for serving on the board during their terms.
-
🎲 DicelyVerse – Your Ultimate Dice Companion for RPGs!
Level up your tabletop RPG experience with Dice Roller 3D!
Whether you’re deep into D&D, Pathfinder, or your favorite homebrew system, DicelyVerse gives you all the power of physical dice and more—right in your pocket.
-
The Greatness of Text Adventures
Text adventures are weird. They are so weird I don’t know how to write this article, so prepare to read something even more rambly than usual. Normally, when this happens, I decide not to publish the article. But [...]