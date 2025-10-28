original
A Good Start for This Week
The general and Linux-centered news - i.e. the news cycle - is very slow this week (more so than the rest of the year), so... as promised before, at the end of last week we've finally begun an explosive new series in the sister site (it's receiving loads of traffic; we're told that "almost everybody" at the EPO reads that site; almost 7,000 people work there), we're planning to launch site search tomorrow, and today we went out to get a giant sack of seeds for the birds.
So far it's a productive week. Later this week we plan to get some legal advice to ensure truth prevail because suppressed facts matter to the general public.
Next week we have more preparations to do for a local party. We started putting up some decorations yesterday, but there's lots left to do. █