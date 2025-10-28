Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

original

A Good Start for This Week

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025,

updated Oct 28, 2025



The general and Linux-centered news - i.e. the news cycle - is very slow this week (more so than the rest of the year), so... as promised before, at the end of last week we've finally begun an explosive new series in the sister site (it's receiving loads of traffic; we're told that "almost everybody" at the EPO reads that site; almost 7,000 people work there), we're planning to launch site search tomorrow, and today we went out to get a giant sack of seeds for the birds.

So far it's a productive week. Later this week we plan to get some legal advice to ensure truth prevail because suppressed facts matter to the general public.

Next week we have more preparations to do for a local party. We started putting up some decorations yesterday, but there's lots left to do. █