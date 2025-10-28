news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu Unity Project Faces Uncertain Future —

Probably more Ubuntu enthusiasts have noticed that Unity, the official Ubuntu flavor that brings back the once-beloved Unity desktop for the first time since gaining official status, has failed to deliver a 25.10 release. Well, there’s a reason for that, and now its maintainers are publicly asking for help.

In a post published yesterday, one of the Ubuntu Unity team members explained that project lead Rudra Saraswat, who’s been at the center of development since the remix’s early days, no longer has time to maintain the project due to university studies.

Combined with the temporary absence of other contributors, this has left the team without the manpower needed to test, fix, and ship new ISOs. “Unity is broken and needs to be fixed,” the statement bluntly admits, describing critical bugs that prevent both fresh installs and upgrades from Ubuntu 25.04 to 25.10.