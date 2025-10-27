news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2025



Quoting: Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux —

A new terminal-based tool has arrived for Solus users who prefer managing their systems without relying on graphical interfaces. Solseek is a freshly released TUI (text user interface) package manager built in Bash that brings a fast, streamlined way to browse, install, and update software on Solus Linux.

Inspired by tools like Pacseek, Solseek uses fzf, a command-line tool that lets users quickly search and select items from lists, to power its interactive terminal interface, offering smooth filtering and quick navigation through available packages.

Unlike heavier graphical software centers such as GNOME Software or Discover, Solseek focuses on simplicity and performance — staying entirely within the terminal — and provides an easy way to search, view details, install, reinstall, verify, and remove packages using Solus’ native eopkg package system.