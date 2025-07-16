original
Standing up for Women
A couple of years ago my wife was subjected to intense online bullying and a year later she took legal action, resulting in more bullying from violent misogynists. Protecting information from bullies is very important and it'll continue to be pursued.
A lot of people who boast about "safety" online (including for women) are in fact the worst culprits. We need to explain that. We must talk about it. We shall write about that. Bigotry and hate online merit an explanation. █