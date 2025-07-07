Linux 6.16-rc5

Absolutely nothing in here looks all that odd. The bulk of the changes are to drivers, with all the usual suspects (ie gpu and networking tends to be the most noticeable, but we've got usb, rtc, platform drivers etc too).

And there's various filesystem fixes in here too, with several filesystems having sent updates last week. Not that any of them are particularly large, but there's just several filesystems that all decided to send in their fixes last week: xfs, btrfs, smb and nfs clients, bcachefs and netfs).

Other than that it's the usual random sprinkling of fixes.

Please keep testing, but this all feels fairly regular for this phase of the release,

Linus

