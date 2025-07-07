Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support

Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.

DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.

PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing

MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.

Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland, an open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol and architecture, has been updated to version 1.24 today with various new features and improvements.
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default
Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and enhancements.
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC
When everyone talks about minimalist Linux distros
Tiling Shell makes Ubuntu multitasking feel just as good as Windows
This GNOME extension quickly became one of the most important tools on my PC
EMAC SoM-35D1F industrial SO-DIMM SoM features NuvoTon MA35D1 SoC, two GbE interfaces
It supports Qt for GUI, all standard Linux interfaces for I/Os, and also features real-time control via the Cortex-M4 core
GamerCard is a gift card-sized, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W-powered handheld console with a 4-inch color display
The GamerCard can run thousands of games from various classic systems through emulators available on OS images such as Recalbox
Review: GLF OS Omnislash Beta
Developed by a French-speaking community called Gaming Linux FR (GLF)
Kirigami Addons 1.9.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami applications
PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing
The platform ships with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and a lightweight LXQt desktop environment
Year two of freelancing
It was exactly two years ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.5, Linux 6.12.36, Linux 6.6.96, and Linux 6.1.143
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.5 kernel
Linux Is Dropping Certain PCs, Here's How to Find Out If Yours Is Included
If you're running Linux on 30-plus year old hardware
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.
In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution
Don’t Use Chrome on Android Without Knowing These Tips
7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains
7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users
Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux
Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever
6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro
Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint
5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux
Considering Arch Linux, but feeling intimidated by its reputation
Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux
I will explain how to use the free and open-source, cross-platform file transfer application LocalSend on Linux
Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better
A glut of new features were added to Gradia, a Linux screenshot markup tool built using GTK4/libadwaita
This Week in Plasma: chugging along
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7
System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10
These Are the Best Linux Distros to Install on a Mini PC
Mini PCs are versatile computing devices, thanks to their compact design
I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations
I may have struck gold with the Thorium browser
Gnuinos – spin of Devuan Linux
Gnuinos is a spin of Devuan Linux consisting exclusively of Free Software (as defined by the Free Software Foundation) and a choice of several alternative init systems
This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 27 to July 04
Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma
Back in 2017, Canonical decided to stop the development of its homegrown Unity desktop
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11, processor and power benchmarks
I love me a good mystery. Although I'm not happy and I'm rather worried about the direction the Linux home desktop is going
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!
You'll notice a trend here, which is that Arch Linux, a notoriously "difficult" distribution
