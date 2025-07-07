news
today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Fixing 'failed to synchronize all databases' Pacman Error in Arch Linux
Know what causes the database synchronize fail issue in Arch GNU/Linux and how you can fix it.
Stefano Marinelli ☛ How to install FreeBSD on providers that don't support it with mfsBSD
mfsBSD works intelligently: it can be launched both via UEFI and via "traditional" boot since it has both boot modes enabled. It gets an IP address via DHCP (an operation that works with most providers) and opens an SSH server (with a preset password - so it's advisable to connect immediately and change it, to prevent someone else from doing it for you).
This means that mfsBSD can be used both when you have a console available and, in many cases, without a console, since you'll just need to connect via SSH and start with the traditional installation.
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2025-07-06 secret cellular phone numbers
A long time ago I wrote about secret government telephone numbers, and before that, secret military telephone buttons. I suppose this is becoming a series. To be clear, the "secret" here is a joke, but more charitably I could say that it refers to obscurity rather than any real effort to keep them secret. Actually, today's examples really make this point: they're specifically intended to be well known, but are still pretty obscure in practice.
Alvaro Montoro ☛ CSS: Drawing Yoda in CSS
I like drawing with CSS, I find it relaxing (I know it's weird, but it is what it is). Today I recorded a live session with me coding this kawaii version of Yoda (or Grogu or Baby Yoda) with HTML and CSS, and shared it on YouTube: [...]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Memcached on AlmaLinux 10
Memcached stands as one of the most powerful and widely-adopted distributed memory caching systems available today. This high-performance, open-source solution significantly enhances the speed of dynamic database-driven web applications by caching frequently accessed data directly in RAM. For AlmaLinux 10 users, implementing Memcached can dramatically reduce database load and improve application response times.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Stacer on Fedora 42
Fedora 42 users seeking comprehensive system optimization and monitoring capabilities will find Stacer to be an invaluable tool. This powerful, open-source system optimizer transforms how you manage your GNU/Linux environment, providing an intuitive graphical interface for tasks that traditionally required command-line expertise.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on Fedora 42
The Metasploit Framework stands as one of the most powerful and widely-used penetration testing tools in the cybersecurity landscape. For security professionals, ethical hackers, and system administrators working with Fedora 42, understanding how to properly install and configure Metasploit is essential for conducting effective security assessments and vulnerability testing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on GLinux Mint 22
Installing Scala on Linux Mint 22 opens up a world of modern programming capabilities, combining object-oriented and functional programming paradigms. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods, ensuring you can successfully set up Scala on your Linux Mint 22 system regardless of your experience level.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on Fedora 42
Managing multiple Software Development Kits (SDKs) and development tools can quickly become overwhelming for developers working on diverse projects. SDKMAN emerges as the ultimate solution for this challenge, offering seamless version management for Java, Scala, Kotlin, and numerous other JVM-based technologies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot on AlmaLinux 10
OpenShot Video Editor stands as one of the most popular free, open-source video editing solutions available for GNU/Linux systems today. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods for OpenShot on AlmaLinux 10, ensuring you have a fully functional video editing environment ready for your creative projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Visual Studio Code on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 [Ed: Proprietary spyware of Microsoft, definitely not something that serves a developer's interest]
Visual Studio Code has emerged as the premier code editor for developers worldwide, offering an exceptional blend of performance, functionality, and extensibility. Installing VS Code on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 provides developers with a powerful development environment that combines Microsoft’s innovative editor with the stability and security of Red Hat’s enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WoeUSB on CentOS Stream 10
Creating bootable backdoored Windows USB drives from GNU/Linux systems has always been a challenge for system administrators and GNU/Linux enthusiasts. WoeUSB emerges as a powerful solution that bridges this gap, enabling users to craft backdoored Windows installation media directly from their CentOS Stream 10 environment.
