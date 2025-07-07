mfsBSD works intelligently: it can be launched both via UEFI and via "traditional" boot since it has both boot modes enabled. It gets an IP address via DHCP (an operation that works with most providers) and opens an SSH server (with a preset password - so it's advisable to connect immediately and change it, to prevent someone else from doing it for you).

This means that mfsBSD can be used both when you have a console available and, in many cases, without a console, since you'll just need to connect via SSH and start with the traditional installation.