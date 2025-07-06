Linux Is Dropping Certain PCs, Here's How to Find Out If Yours Is Included

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2025



Quoting: How to Check If Your PC Uses an i486 or i586 Processor —

The latest versions of the Linux kernel, the software that undergirds all Linux distributions, no longer support 80486 (or i486) and several "Pentium" 586 (i586) processors essentially because of the work involved in their continued support. The people who develop the Linux kernel are, well, people. It was getting increasingly burdensome to maintain compatibility, and the workload was outweighing the benefit, especially when you consider how few people actually still use the processors now considered to be ancient.