original
Long Weekend in the US, Hard Weekend for Microsoft Staff
Over in the sister site we've illuminated some of the facts that the mainstream media in the US missed (it's a national holiday). For instance, we're not seeing US reports about Microsoft Pakistan shutting down. We saw the first report in the UK, then a few in Pakistani and in Indian media (in English).
Microsoft is going through very difficult times. This is very good for GNU/Linux.
Now is the time to tell people to upgrade to a better operating system. Some believe it's difficult (even if it's not). █