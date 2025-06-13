Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

TL;DR: Root programs, facing user loss, prioritize safety, while major CAs, with browsers, shape WebPKI rules. Most CAs, risking distrust or customers, seek leniency, shifting risks to billions of voiceless relying parties. Subscribers’ push for ease fuels CA resistance, demanding reform.

The recent Mozilla CA Program roundtable discussion draws attention to a fundamental flaw in how we govern the WebPKI, one that threatens the security of billions of internet users. It’s a classic case of moral hazard: those making critical security decisions face minimal personal or professional consequences for poor choices, while those most affected have virtually no say in how the system operates.