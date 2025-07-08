Tux Machines

OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.

Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools

Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.

GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support

Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.

LinuxGizmos.com

PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing

MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025

Beach Sunset

Updated This Past Day

  1. Layoffs and Shutdowns at IBM, Not Just Microsoft
    Same as Microsoft
  2. With Workers Back From a Holiday Weekend, Microsoft Layoffs Carry on, More Waves to Come
    Now it's Monday and people are bad to work, even some journalists
  3. You Need Not Wave a Rainbow Flag This Month to Basically Oppose Arseholes Looking to Disrupt and Divide the Community
    Don't fall for it
  4. What Miguel de Icaza and Microsoft Lunduke Have in Common
    Similar aims, different methods
  5. The 'Corporate Neckbeard' is Not the "Good Guy"
    Works for IBM
  6. Microsoft's Nat Friedman Became Unemployed the Same Time the SLAPPs Against Techrights Started Coming From His Friends (Weeks After We Had Exposed Scandals About Him and the Serial Strangler, His Best Friend, Who Got Arrested a Few Days Later)
    Nat Friedman is not "Investor, entrepreneur"
  7. Weeding Out Extremism in Our Community
    To me it seems like Microsoft Lunduke is rapidly becoming like a "hate preacher" who operates online, breeding an extremist ideology or trying to soften its image
  8. Censorship Versus Fact-Checking and Quality Control
    It's not censorship but a matter of quality control

  9. The FSF's (Free Software Foundation, Inc.) 2025 Summer Fundraiser Already Past Halfway Line
    This is where GNU/Linux actually started
  10. Mozilla Had No Good Reason to Outsource Firefox Development to Microsoft
    What does Mozilla plan to do when GitHub shuts down?
  11. Mozilla Firefox Did Not Die, It Got Killed
    To me it'll always look like Mozilla got killed by its sponsors, especially Google, which had a conflict of interest as a sponsor
  12. Dalai Lama Succession as Evidence That Determined, Motivated People Can Reach Their Nineties
    And we need to quit talking about their death all the time
  13. Dan Neidle, Whom Brett Wilson LLP SLAPPed (on Behalf of Corrupt Rich Tax Evaders), Still Fighting the Good Fight
    Neidle fights for the poor people
  14. Wayland Should Start by Dumping Its Very Ugly Logo
    Wayland wins the "ugliest logo" award every year
  15. Stop Focusing on Hair Colours, Focus on Corporate Agenda
    If someone commits a crime, it does not matter if his or her hair was mostly white or there was no hair or a wig or whatever
  16. Links 07/07/2025: Science, Conflicts, and a Fictional K-pop Group
    Links for the day
  17. Gemini Links 07/07/2025: Being a Luddite and Announcement of Gotify
    Links for the day
  18. Links 07/07/2025: XBox Effectively 'Dead', DMCA Subpoena Versus Registrar
    Links for the day
  19. The Nasty Smear (and Stereotype) of "Neckbeard" or "Greybeard" is Ageism
    This is the sort of stuff they might try to volley at critics of Wayland
  20. Why Many of Us Use X Server and Will Continue to Use It For Many Years to Come
    Don't make this about politics
  21. Brett Wilson LLP Uses Threats to Demand Changes to Pages or Removal of Pages Without Even Revealing Which Staff Member Does That (Sometimes People From Another Firm!)
    This has been in the public for years
  22. Dan Neidle Said "It Really Then Became a Job of Tormenting" Lawyers Like Brett Wilson LLP (Who Threatened Him for Exposing Crimes, Just Like They Threatened My Wife a Few Months Later)
    he and his wife decided to take on the evil people and their evil lawyers
  23. Large Language Models (LLMs) Externalise Their Cost to the Free Software Foundation (FSF)
    "The forty-sixth Free Software Bulletin is now available online!"
  24. Reinforcing the Allegations Some More, Bryan Lunduke Digs His Own Grave
    In his latest episodes he merely repeats his own lies, which I debunked using evidence right from his own mouth
  25. Global Warming and Free Software as a Force of Mitigation
    we'll need to think about Software Freedom, not just brands like "Linux"
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  27. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 06, 2025
    IRC logs for Sunday, July 06, 2025
  28. Gemini Links 07/07/2025: BaseLibre Numerical System and TUI Rant
    Links for the day
Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
Tux Machines Happy to Hear PCLinuxOS is Coming Back [original]
Catastrophic event caused the sites to go offline with a lot of data destroyed
 
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last
Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released
The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs
b3sum – implementation of the BLAKE3 hash function
This is free and open source software
July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings
A new version of Plasma Camera and Plasma Settings have been released
Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting
It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project
Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Some of the latest articles
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux
OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.
Android Leftovers
How I bulletproof my Android phone against theft
openSUSE’s Agama 16 Installer Brings Wayland Support
openSUSE's new Agama installer v16 now boots with Wayland instead of X11 and offers a new minimal Rescue Mode
6 Alternative CLI Tools I Immediately Install on Linux
The standard utilities on Linux are boring
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There is a free and open source version
TravelerOS – Linux distribution built for USB drives
TravelerOS is a lightweight and stable Linux distribution based on Q4OS, which is Debian based
Wayland vs X11 on an Nvidia hybrid graphics laptop
Yo, remember when I did my Wayland vs X11 benchmarks on an AMD-powered machine
Programming Leftovers
Development picks, only 3 for now
Atlassian's "Clown Computing" Move and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.3
postgres stuff
security and more
Retro and Restoration (Also With GNU/Linux)
3 stories
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland, an open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol and architecture, has been updated to version 1.24 today with various new features and improvements.
Linux Kernel and Graphics Drivers
some kernel level updates
Bug Threatens Disk Encryption (Bypass)
in several distros
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Linux 6.16-rc5
it's out now
GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default
Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and enhancements.
Proprietary Pushers: WSL, DAWs, Packet, and Let's Encrypt
software and more
LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC
When everyone talks about minimalist Linux distros
Tiling Shell makes Ubuntu multitasking feel just as good as Windows
This GNOME extension quickly became one of the most important tools on my PC
EMAC SoM-35D1F industrial SO-DIMM SoM features NuvoTon MA35D1 SoC, two GbE interfaces
It supports Qt for GUI, all standard Linux interfaces for I/Os, and also features real-time control via the Cortex-M4 core
GamerCard is a gift card-sized, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W-powered handheld console with a 4-inch color display
The GamerCard can run thousands of games from various classic systems through emulators available on OS images such as Recalbox
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: GLF OS Omnislash Beta
Developed by a French-speaking community called Gaming Linux FR (GLF)
Kirigami Addons 1.9.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami applications
PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing
The platform ships with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and a lightweight LXQt desktop environment
Year two of freelancing
It was exactly two years ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.5, Linux 6.12.36, Linux 6.6.96, and Linux 6.1.143
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.5 kernel
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025
The 247th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 6th, 2025.
Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support
Geany 2.1 was released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight, GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that supports a wide range of file types.
Linux Is Dropping Certain PCs, Here's How to Find Out If Yours Is Included
If you're running Linux on 30-plus year old hardware
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
Long Weekend in the US, Hard Weekend for Microsoft Staff [original]
Now is the time to tell people to upgrade to a better operating system
some leftovers
today's howtos
and some Debian focus
FOSS leftovers
Development relates stuff
4MLinux 48.1 STABLE released.
4MLinux Release
ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |
Build 250701 is out
Games: Microsoft's Harm, 1970s Gaming History, Doom, and 8-bit Titles
gaming leftovers
The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.
In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution
Don’t Use Chrome on Android Without Knowing These Tips
7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains
7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users
Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux
Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever
6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro
Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint
5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux
Considering Arch Linux, but feeling intimidated by its reputation
Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux
I will explain how to use the free and open-source, cross-platform file transfer application LocalSend on Linux
Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better
A glut of new features were added to Gradia, a Linux screenshot markup tool built using GTK4/libadwaita
This Week in Plasma: chugging along
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
It’s fully open source
Development with Perl
today's howtos
only 4 for now
GNU/Linux Videos From Invidious
past week's picks
Some of the latest articles