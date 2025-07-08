KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Desktop Environment Released

news

Although Plasma 6.4 is the most current branch of the KDE desktop environment, the 6.3 series is still actively maintained and continues to receive updates. In this regard, over two months after the Plasma 6.3.5 release in early May, the KDE team rolled out version 6.3.6, the sixth (and last) bugfix update to its 6.3 series, initially launched in February 2025.

Among the notable adjustments is an important correction in the Discover software manager, ensuring categories display correctly. Accessibility enhancements in Discover’s UpdatesPage were also refined. Plus, tablet users will benefit from enhancements, notably improvements to tablet cursor hotspot accuracy with Xwayland scaling.

Multi-monitor support and brightness handling have seen substantial improvements in KWin, the window management component. Critical fixes include proper window activation during activity changes, handling mouse buttons correctly in Xwayland, and optimizing output brightness management to prevent issues such as invalid brightness overrides.