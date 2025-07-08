news
Kdenlive 25.04.3 released
Quoting: Kdenlive 25.04.3 released - Kdenlive —
The last maintenance release of the 25.04 series is out with fixes to the volume and transform effects as well as some issues with guides.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.
Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.
Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.
MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.
Quoting: Kdenlive 25.04.3 released - Kdenlive —
The last maintenance release of the 25.04 series is out with fixes to the volume and transform effects as well as some issues with guides.