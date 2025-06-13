news
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Coming three months after Kali Linux 2025.1, the Kali Linux 2025.2 release introduces a completely revamped Kali Menu to follow the MITRE ATTACK framework structure, helping users more easily find the right tool for their needs.
While Xfce remains Kali Linux’s default desktop environment, this release comes with support for the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment, along with a new GNOME VPN IP extension to view the IP address of your current VPN connection right in the panel, as well as support for the KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment.