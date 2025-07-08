news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025



Quoting: NanoPi R76S dual 2.5GbE SBC and router supports up to 16GB LPDDR5, M.2 WiFi module, HDMI 2.0 video output - CNX Software —

FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software tools: Alpine Linux, Android 14 Tablet/TV, Buildroot, Debian 12 Core, Debian 11 Desktop, FriendlyWrt 21.02/23.05/24.10 (OpenWrt fork), OpenMediaVault, Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 20.04/24.04 Desktop, and Ubuntu 24.04 Core, all with Linux 6.1 LTS and u-boot 2017.09 support. That’s pretty much the same list as for the NanoPi R3S LTS, albeit with a few variations. More technical details and links to images can be found on the wiki.

People who want to use the R76S as a headless networking device with its enclosure will again deplore the lack of access to the UART header without having to open the device, while the similar Rockchip RK3582-based Radxa E52C provides USB-C debug port for easy access to the serial console. However, note that the Radxa device does not offer HDMI output or an M.2 socket for WiFi/Bluetooth.