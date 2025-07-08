news
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
BrosTrend AX1800 USB WiFi 6 Adapter AX4L Linux Compatible - LinuxLinks
This review looks at the BrosTrend Linux USB WiFi Adapter AX1800 (AX4L). Unlike most Wi-Fi sellers, BrosTrend provide Linux support for Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distros. Their Wi-Fi adapter chipsets and drivers are developed by Realtek. The adapter also works with Windows, but as you might guess, I focused on testing the adapter under Linux.
The AX4L retails for £33. You get the Wi-Fi adapter, 2 omni-directional Wi-Fi antenna with a gain of 5dBi, a USB 3.0 cradle with 3.3 feet USB 3.0 extension cable. There’s a paper-based quick installation guide provided.
The long cable allows for flexible placement on the desktop away from potential interference. As a result, the theory is that the reception level of the wireless signal should improve significantly with careful placement.
dano - hashdeep/md5tree for media files - LinuxLinks
dano is a wrapper for ffmpeg that checksums the internal file streams of ffmpeg compatible media files, and stores them in a format which can be used to verify such checksums later. This is handy, because, should you choose to change metadata tags, or change file names, the media checksums should remain the same.
This is free and open source software.