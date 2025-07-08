Free and Open Source Software, and Review

This review looks at the BrosTrend Linux USB WiFi Adapter AX1800 (AX4L). Unlike most Wi-Fi sellers, BrosTrend provide Linux support for Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distros. Their Wi-Fi adapter chipsets and drivers are developed by Realtek. The adapter also works with Windows, but as you might guess, I focused on testing the adapter under Linux.

The AX4L retails for £33. You get the Wi-Fi adapter, 2 omni-directional Wi-Fi antenna with a gain of 5dBi, a USB 3.0 cradle with 3.3 feet USB 3.0 extension cable. There’s a paper-based quick installation guide provided.

The long cable allows for flexible placement on the desktop away from potential interference. As a result, the theory is that the reception level of the wireless signal should improve significantly with careful placement.