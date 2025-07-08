Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released

news

The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs, found in some SBCs like the Avaota A1, Radxa Cubie A5E, Orange Pi 4A, and upcoming Cubie A7A, are now available on Gitlab without any NDA requirements.

Allwinner SoCs used to be some of the most popular processors for SBCs in the years 2012 to 2015 due to their feature set, low cost, and support by the sunxi-linux community. Since then, interest has plummeted due to a lack of interest in open-source software by Allwinner management and the constant release of new low-cost “Cortex-A7” SoC, and Rockchip RK3566 or RK3588 are now preferred on non-Raspberry Pi SBCs. But we first heard Allwinner say they planned to work on mainline Linux support for the Allwinner A527/T527 at the Orange Pi Developer Conference in March 2024. This was further confirmed by Radxa with the Cubie A5E launch in January 2025. But about six months have passed, and the lack of progress on the software front has some users feeling doubtful about Allwinner’s commitment.

The release of the documentation and SDK is one step in the right direction. Let’s have a look at what’s available on the “Tina5.0_AIOT” account on GitLab.