Free and Open Source Software

CiteBib - generate a Bibtex or LaTeX bibliography - LinuxLinks
CiteBib generates a nice Bibtex or Latex bibliography according to the document content.
CiteBib reads your tex files, track cite{} calls, and select useful fields. Then, it generates:
a clean bibtex file, or a bibliography in a latex format (because some journals do not support bibtex).
The behavior is customisable from the configuration. Each subdirectory (bibtex, latex and raw) corresponds to a printing mode. The configuration file give you the possibility to activate or deactivate fields (like author, title…).
etcd - distributed reliable key-value store - LinuxLinks
etcd is a distributed reliable key-value store for the most critical data of a distributed system.
etcd is a strongly consistent, distributed key-value store that provides a reliable way to store data that needs to be accessed by a distributed system or cluster of machines. It gracefully handles leader elections during network partitions and can tolerate machine failure, even in the leader node.
It uses the Raft consensus algorithm to manage a highly-available replicated log.
