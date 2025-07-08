Free and Open Source Software

CiteBib generates a nice Bibtex or Latex bibliography according to the document content.

CiteBib reads your tex files, track cite{} calls, and select useful fields. Then, it generates:

a clean bibtex file, or a bibliography in a latex format (because some journals do not support bibtex).

The behavior is customisable from the configuration. Each subdirectory (bibtex, latex and raw) corresponds to a printing mode. The configuration file give you the possibility to activate or deactivate fields (like author, title…).