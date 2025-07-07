news
GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default
Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.
The alpha version of the GNOME 49 desktop environment adds various enhancements to GNOME Shell, including support for pad dials, the ability to show the workspace switcher OSD on all monitors in a multi-monitor setup, a new gnome-extensions upload command, Do Not Disturb support in Quick Settings, and a dedicated accessibility menu to the login screen.