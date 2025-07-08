news
today's howtos
-
Setup Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.8.7 on CachyOS 250530 via Pamac-GUI
We start with attempt to install Pamac-GUI on CachyOS 250530.
-
FreeBSD ☛ How To Install and Configure the Galene Video Meeting Server
Galene (or Galène) is a videoconference server (an “SFU”) that is easy to deploy and that requires very moderate server resources. It was originally designed for lectures, conferences and student tutorials, but later turned out to be useful for traditional meetings. Galene has been used in production at two major universities (Université de Paris and Sorbonne Université) for lectures, practicals, seminars, and for staff meetings
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireguard on AlmaLinux 10
WireGuard VPN technology represents a significant advancement in secure networking solutions. This modern VPN protocol offers superior performance compared to traditional alternatives like OpenVPN and IPSec, while maintaining simplicity in configuration and management. AlmaLinux 10, as an enterprise-grade Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux alternative, provides the perfect foundation for deploying WireGuard VPN infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Typora on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Installing Typora on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS opens up a world of efficient markdown editing for developers, writers, and documentation specialists. This comprehensive guide provides multiple installation methods, troubleshooting solutions, and configuration tips to ensure a smooth setup experience. Typora stands out as a minimal markdown editor that revolutionizes how users interact with markdown files.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Incus on Fedora 42
Container technology has revolutionized how we deploy and manage applications, offering lightweight virtualization that’s both efficient and scalable. Incus stands out as a modern system container and virtual machine manager that provides enterprise-grade functionality with user-friendly management capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Incus on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Container and virtual machine management has become essential for modern system administration and development workflows. As organizations move toward more efficient infrastructure solutions, tools like Incus provide powerful capabilities for managing both system containers and virtual machines from a single platform.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Syncthing on Manjaro
Syncthing represents a paradigm shift in file synchronization technology, offering users a decentralized, secure, and cross-platform solution for keeping files synchronized across multiple devices. Unlike traditional cloud storage services that rely on centralized servers, Syncthing operates on a peer-to-peer architecture that puts users in complete control of their data.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on AlmaLinux 10
System monitoring stands as one of the most crucial aspects of modern server administration. For AlmaLinux 10 administrators seeking enhanced process management capabilities, htop emerges as an indispensable tool that transforms the traditional command-line monitoring experience.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on AlmaLinux 10
Maintaining optimal system performance and protecting user privacy are fundamental concerns for GNU/Linux administrators and users alike. BleachBit emerges as a powerful solution for these challenges, offering comprehensive disk cleaning and privacy protection capabilities specifically designed for GNU/Linux environments.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GUN GNU/Linux Debian13: how to install setup printer how to fix problem cups can not print not printing on brother 9460CDN “The printer is in use” job withheld
-
Tyler Sticka ☛ How I Deploy This Site
And the truth is, I don’t need all that stuff. I’m the sole contributor to this site. There’s no user-generated content or status-logging features to automate, no task I need that can’t run locally. And I like the simplicity and flexibility of a traditional hosting provider.
-
Dan Langille ☛ x8dtu – drive problems.
For a few days now, this drive in x8dtu has been having a hard time. I think it’s time to buy a replacement. Or two.
-
Quentin Santos ☛ Transistors in reverse and redundant circuits - Quentin Santos
Focusing on EN, it looks like the voltage level goes back to 3.3V much faster on the ESP-Prog than on the breadboard circuit. The grid is horizontally spaced at 2ms, so it takes about 0.8ms for the breadboard circuit to cross 2V, and about 0.2ms for the ESP-Prog.
-
Lars Wikman ☛ Underjord | Delta support - A tale of two firmware versions
Binary deltas of firmware via fwup has been a supported feature for a while. There has also been a kind of rudimentary support for it in NervesHub. We can now remove the word rudimentary. There is now proper delta support in NervesHub. It is not in a tagged release quite yet but NervesCloud runs off of main and so can you if you would benefit from this.
-
[Repeat] SANS ☛ A few interesting and notable ssh/telnet usernames
Just looked at our telnet/ssh honeypot data, and found some interesting new usernames that attackers attempted to use: [...]