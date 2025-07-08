Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.

Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.

