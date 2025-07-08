news
Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.14 Beta brings wake-on-bluetooth back to the Steam Deck LCD
Valve have released SteamOS 3.7.14 Beta, which for Steam Deck LCD owners is probably going to be popular as it brings back wake-on-bluetooth. This is still experimental though, after it was entirely disabled in the recent SteamOS 3.7.13 release following from being enabled in the initial SteamOS 3.7 release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Adorable Adventures is a gorgeous upcoming adventure featuring a mischievous baby boar
Aww. Adorable Adventures is just the kind of game I needed to see today, one that's going right up on my wishlist. From French developer Wild Sheep Studio, who previously worked on the VR orchestra conducting rhythm game Maestro.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ shapez 2 is aiming for the 1.0 update in November with a new game mode
shapez 2 is a wonderfully chilled factory building sim that recently had a huge upgrade, and hopefully in November it will be ready for the full release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld is now Steam Deck Verified and SteamOS Compatible
With the latest updates to the popular Palworld, Valve have now bumped it up to Steam Deck Verified and SteamOS Compatible.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NonSteamLaunchers adds real-time Steam shortcuts and teases upcoming Steam integration
NonSteamLaunchers is a tool you can use on Linux / SteamOS to automatically set up various third-party stores. A new release brings new tricks.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ lsfg-vk aims to bring Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation to Linux
Lossless Scaling is a very popular application for Windows, and the new lsfg-vk project aims to bring Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation to Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Video Games Europe release a statement on Stop Killing Games
Video Games Europe, a trade association that represents a bunch of major game publishers, have issued a statement pushing back against Stop Killing Games. We just recently had the news that Stop Killing Games has been seeing a huge surge, so a lot more are taking notice of it.