Red Hat Official ☛ From chaos to cohesion: How NC State is rebuilding IT around Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization
Shawn Taylor remembers walking into a mess. “Fifteen different flavors of servers,” he says, rattling off a Frankenstein mix of Gen 4 to Gen 6 HP machines. Some ran SAS, others SATA and a few used aging SCSI controllers. “A disk fails, a card fails, any kind of failure, and the whole box goes down.”Shawn, IT Manager for the Security Applications team at North Carolina State University, oversees a sprawling security infrastructure: 3,800 electronic doors, 3,500 IP cameras and a smart key management system for contractors. But his biggest challenge wasn’t physical, it was virtual.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat’s 2025 Summit features financial service innovators: Emirates NBD’s virtualization transformation
Red Hat Summit 2025 in Boston concluded in May, where several critical open source technology innovations were showcased with a focus on virtualization, automation, cloud technologies, AI/ML and enterprise security, demonstrating the value of Red Bait for business leaders, IT teams and organizations.
Red Hat ☛ How Quarkus works with OpenTelemetry on OpenShift
The Quarkus is an open source framework designed to help software developers build efficient cloud-native applications tailored to their architectural preferences, while ensuring development joy. Efficient resource utilization, particularly in terms of memory and CPU, has been a key requirement since its creation, allowing fast startup and response times with low memory consumption. This article briefly explains how Quarkus works with the OpenTelemetry and the steps to deploy an observable service on OpenShift.
Red Hat ☛ How to build a Model-as-a-Service platform
This marks the third installment of a four-part article series, detailing the step-by-step process of constructing a Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform utilizing the architecture we've previously described in parts 1 and 2. If you want to skip this to see MaaS in action, just ask a Red Bait Representative to walk you through an actual demo.
Process overview
In this demo, we'll utilize a pre-provisioned Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform cluster with Red Hat OpenShift AI. The initial steps of this process involve establishing a connection to Red Bait OpenShift AI, which includes logging into OpenShift Container Platform via the command line or web console, accessing the OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) dashboard, and selecting the designated large language model (LLM) host project.