Wayland vs X11, AMD graphics, KDE neon, 4K and WebGL data

From my "load" test on a machine with AMD processor and integrated graphics, we can see that Wayland underperforms X11. It uses a lot more CPU, a bit less GPU, it drains more power, and renders fewer FPS in a WebGL simulation. The differences vary widely, but they stand at significantly more CPU (at least 3x), GPU delta that results in ~1 and ~4 fewer FPS across the board (battery on, charger on), and power drain that seems higher on average, at least 8% more. But please, I must reserve this last figure, as the results showed some gain and some loss for X11. It is possible that Wayland used less power (one of the tests shows this in the most optimistic power range measurements), but this would not correlate with all the other data, or the idle desktop results.

There you go. We now have a much fuller picture. However, this is Plasma 6.4, on top of KDE neon. And you could say, or ask, what if KDE's team has "under-optimized" their implementation of Wayland? Well, first, I doubt it, as all my past testing shows Plasma to be extremely lean. But, to remove doubt, I am also going to test Fedora 42 Gnome, on this very same laptop. So, in the next article, most likely tomorrow, I shall repeat these tests and pit Wayland Plasma against Wayland Gnome, plus some X11 data for good measure. Take care, fellow Tuxians.