Kernel: U-Boot v2025.07, Bootlin, and More
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ U-Boot v2025.07 released
The U-Boot universal bootloader project
has announced the release of version 2025.07. It has multiple new features
including "uthreads" (inspired by the "bthreads" coroutines in the barebox bootloader), exFAT support,
new architecture and SoC support and improvements to existing platforms,
cleanups, better testing, and more.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin engineer Louis Chauvet at the 2025 Display Next Hackfest
Like last year, Bootlin engineer Louis Chauvet is attending the 2025 Display Next Hackfest, taking place this week in Toronto, Canada, and hosted by AMD. As described on the event website: The Display Next Hackfest is an event where talented developers will gather to explore the latest technologies and trends in the GNU/Linux Display Stack.
Graphics Stack
Collabora ☛ Introducing Tyr, a new Rust DRM driver
The last year has seen substantial progress on the DRM infrastructure required to write GPU drivers in Rust. Developed in collaboration with Arm and Google, Tyr is a new Rust-based DRM driver targeting CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs.
