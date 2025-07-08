Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting

news

It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project. I have been mainly engaged in improving how word lists are managed and included using configuration files.

I started by writing documentation for how to add a new word list to the project by using .conf files. The configuration files define properties like display name, language, and origin of the word list so that contributors can simply add new vocabulary datasets. Each word list can optionally pull in definitions from Wiktionary and parse them, converting them into resource files for use by the game.