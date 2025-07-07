Linux Kernel and Graphics Drivers

Linux has rapidly come to be used in a wide range of applications in the industrial field, from domestic appliances to devices used in social infrastructure. However, the road leading here has not always been a smooth one. For many years, Toshiba has taken on difficult challenges related to power-saving, reducing startup times, real-time control, and more. We have contributed to the evolution of Linux by achieving these goals while creating new value. New challenges have arisen, such as long-term maintenance, improved reliability, and cyber-resilience, and our engineers are constantly pursuing further innovation. In this four-part running feature, we will look at the numerous difficulties Toshiba has faced and the measures we have used to overcome them.