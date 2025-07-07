news
Linux Kernel and Graphics Drivers
Kernel Space
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.12.35 freeze
I'm annoyed, because so much to do developing the new Easy Exaclibur; this kernel freeze is a major distraction. Yesterday, as got the devx sfs working, thought might as well compile the latest 6.12.x kernel.
Technical challenges of applying Linux to industrial equipment and Toshiba's longstanding efforts
Linux has rapidly come to be used in a wide range of applications in the industrial field, from domestic appliances to devices used in social infrastructure. However, the road leading here has not always been a smooth one. For many years, Toshiba has taken on difficult challenges related to power-saving, reducing startup times, real-time control, and more. We have contributed to the evolution of Linux by achieving these goals while creating new value. New challenges have arisen, such as long-term maintenance, improved reliability, and cyber-resilience, and our engineers are constantly pursuing further innovation. In this four-part running feature, we will look at the numerous difficulties Toshiba has faced and the measures we have used to overcome them.
Graphics Stack
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu Adding NVIDIA 575 Driver Support for 24.04 & 22.04 LTS
For NVIDIA users, the latest 575 series driver will be available soon in Ubuntu repository. Though, it’s already made into PPA few days ago. NVIDIA 575 so far is the latest feature branch Linux driver that improved performance for gaming and power management. The 575 series driver introduced NVIDIA Smooth Motion support.
