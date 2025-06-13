news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
-
The New Stack ☛ No SSH? What Is Talos, This Linux Distro for Kubernetes?
In a demo, founder and CTO Andrew Rynhard joined Justin Garrison, head of product, for a demonstration to discuss the idea behind Talos and how it works.
A bit of background: Sidero Labs CEO Steve Francis authored a post in The New Stack about Talos Linux, describing it as an operating system with a fully immutable file system and a comprehensive API for management. Talos runs where Kubernetes runs, including cloud providers, bare metal, virtualized systems, within Docker and on SBCs like Raspberry Pis. He further adds that “Talos Linux also requires kernel modules to be signed with the same key used to build the kernel — and because this key is ephemeral, it makes the kernel completely static and immutable.”
-
PC World ☛ Best Chromebooks 2025: Top picks for work, school, and more
They’re usually way cheaper than Windows machines with some starting around $300. They’re quick to boot, easy to use, and update themselves in the background. No fuss, no bloat. And hey, thanks to cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, you can even stream AAA games on some models. Not bad for a budget-friendly laptop. Just make sure you’re getting one that nails the basics: good speed, decent build, and battery life that won’t quit on you halfway through the day. We’ve tested these picks hands-on, so if it’s on this list, it’s earned its spot.
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Inside Towers ☛ Iconic German Soccer Venue Claims “World’s First O-RAN Stadium” Title
Leveraging O-RAN standards and advanced massive MIMO antennas, the installation addresses the unique connectivity challenges of large-scale venues by enabling seamless interoperability across hardware and software from different vendors. The result is designed to be a high-performance, energy-efficient mobile network that claims to deliver stable high-speed data while minimizing physical infrastructure.
With 30 network sectors across the stands, four in indoor areas, and additional coverage at key entry points, the system includes 48 radio units and 128 antennas in the seating areas, complemented by 60 indoor radio units and 21 antennas with over 25 miles of cabling, including six miles of fiber, to ensure reliable coverage throughout the stadium.
-
Jens Link ☛ How much EU is in DNS4EU?
This is another post that started after several toots on mastodon. Most of the things presented here were already tooted by other people, but I think this is a good chance to write a mini tutorial about what to look at. We’ll use DNS, whois, BGP and your favourite search engine.
-
-