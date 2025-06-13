today's leftovers

In a demo, founder and CTO Andrew Rynhard joined Justin Garrison, head of product, for a demonstration to discuss the idea behind Talos and how it works.

A bit of background: Sidero Labs CEO Steve Francis authored a post in The New Stack about Talos Linux, describing it as an operating system with a fully immutable file system and a comprehensive API for management. Talos runs where Kubernetes runs, including cloud providers, bare metal, virtualized systems, within Docker and on SBCs like Raspberry Pis. He further adds that “Talos Linux also requires kernel modules to be signed with the same key used to build the kernel — and because this key is ephemeral, it makes the kernel completely static and immutable.”